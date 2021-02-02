 Skip to main content
Wyoming sophomore diver Melissa Mirafuentes wins Mountain West weekly honors
UW WOMEN'S DIVING

Wyoming sophomore diver Melissa Mirafuentes wins Mountain West weekly honors

University of Wyoming sophomore Melissa Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West Diver of the Week on Tuesday for her performances over the weekend.

In competitions against Hawaii and UNLV, Mirafuentes totaled 297.40 points on six dives in the 1-meter competition and 313.50 points on the 3-meter board. Both scores were season bests.

Mirafuentes, a native of Mexico, qualified for the NCAA Championships last year and was a College Coaches Association Swimming & Diving All-America selection.

Mirafuentesw and the rest of the UW divers will be back in action Thursday at the Air Force Diving Invite.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
