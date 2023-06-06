LARAMIE – Katelyn Mitchem is ready to empty the tank one last time for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming’s decorated senior will finish her brilliant career at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this week at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Mitchem, who owns five UW records, will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, beginning with the semifinal scheduled for 7:02 p.m. Mountain time Thursday.

“It’s been my goal since I’ve been in college, so it’s a huge thing for me,” Mitchem said of qualifying for the NCAAs. “I think just going in I’m going to try not to think too much about my result and just running my own race because there are so many really competitive girls.

"I'm learning that I run much better if I'm not stressed out about how fast it's going to be or what they're going to do and just focus on running my own race.”

In the fall, Mitchem finished fifth at the Mountain West women’s cross-country championships run in Laramie. She set the program’s indoor 800 (2 minutes, 8.20 seconds) and mile (4:38.11) records and has UW’s second-fastest time in the indoor 3,000 (9:26.50).

During the outdoor season, Mitchem surprised herself by shattering UW’s 1,500 record by more than six seconds, finishing with a time of 4:13.25 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

Mitchem beat UW’s 3,000 steeplechase mark by 15 seconds with a time of 9:52.49 at the Stanford Invitational and beat the program's 5,000 record by 23 seconds with a time of 16:08.43 at the Doug Max Invitational hosted by Colorado State.

As painful as the interruption to her college career was in 2020 due to the pandemic, Mitchem has enjoyed every lap of her extra season with the Cowgirls.

“I'm just very grateful for this year,” Mitchem said. “Once track started up again my junior year, I got sick at the very beginning of season and just didn't have a good season. It took me a while to recover from that and I feel like I'm finally putting things together this year. I'm just really grateful to have this.”

Despite performing at an elite level in multiple events, developing in the steeplechase was always a focus for Mitchem. Now she will be on the big stage after qualifying for the national championships with a time of 9:53.81 at the NCAA West prelims on May 27 in Sacramento, California.

“It feels like it has been a long time, but it has also gone by so fast,” Mitchem said of her UW career. “I went in knowing I wanted to be a steeplechaser, so I kind of just started with that mindset right away. We switched (distance) coaches my sophomore year to Coach (Scott) Dahlberg. So, that was an adjustment, but I think under him I just kept adapting his training and getting better under it.

"Each year I feel like I've just gotten more comfortable with it and figured out what actually works for me.”

Mitchem, who is from Broomfield, Colorado and double majoring in environmental systems science and range ecology/watershed management, would like to continue competing professionally after representing UW at the NCAA Championships.

“I would like to keep running. That’s my goal right now,” Mitchem said. “I’m doing an internship so I can have time to figure this out. No matter what I do workwise, I would like to keep running so I can continue improving. I would love to go pro.”

The Cairo Cowboy

UW’s Kareem Mersal will compete in the long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the second consecutive year.

The junior from Cairo, Egypt, earned All-American second-team honors in 2022 after finishing 16th at the national championships in Eugene, Oregon, with a mark of 23 feet, 7.25 inches.

“I made it once and I definitely expected to make it again,” Mersal said of his drive to get back to the NCAAs. “It was definitely exciting, definitely a goal fulfillment. To check that box is exciting. Not as exciting as the first time because I’ve been there before, but I’ve got a plan for hopefully doing better at nationals.”

Mersal pulled up lame with a hamstring injury during the competition last year and did not make the final at Hayward Field.

After setting the UW long jump record with a mark of 25-10 at the 2022 NCAA West prelims, he finished fourth at this year's MW championships with a leap of 25-8.25.

Mersal grabbed the final spot for this year’s NCAAs with a 12th-place finish (25-00.5) at the prelims last month in Sacramento, California.

“I remember Eugene last year, it didn’t end like we wanted it to,” Mersal said. “Having experienced that firsthand experience helps you mature as an athlete, so when you show up at a higher competition you definitely have more awareness of the situation. I remember the first time I was in Eugene; it didn't feel like I was present at the moment. Coming into Texas now, I feel more confident and am definitely aiming for more.”

The men’s long jump final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mersal is looking forward to representing UW and his native country.

“I have a strong feeling of belonging here and I like to put UW on the map and to represent the team,” Mersal said. “Track is an individual sport but there's a lot that goes on when you go and jump out there. You want to do well for the sake of your team, your coaches, your head coach, your family. It's always an incentive to have a team that you care about.

"I'm always happy to represent and it gives me incentive to do better. That’s how I feel about going to nationals as a Poke and as an Egyptian."