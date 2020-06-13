Wyoming still has no plans to cut sports amid revenue loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE — Wyoming continues to make cuts in response to the financial impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on athletic departments nationwide, but sports aren’t among them.

UW athletic director Tom Burman said the university doesn’t currently plan to eliminate any of its sponsored sports, a money-saving move that’s being made almost exclusively at Group of Five schools that typically operate on smaller budgets and rely more on state funding than athletic departments at the Power Five level. Cincinnati, Akron, East Carolina and Old Dominion are just some of the Division I schools that have combined to cut 30 athletic teams so far.

“If this was ongoing and this lasted for a number of years and we got to a point where the budget reduction was in that 20- to 30-percent range, then we might have to,” Burman said. “But our goal is to not touch sports.”