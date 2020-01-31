You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming swim and diving teams earn Scholar All-America Team honors
Wyoming swim and diving teams earn Scholar All-America Team honors

The University of Wyoming's swimming and diving teams were both named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America's Scholar All-America Team, the organization announced on Thursday.

Wyoming's women earned a cumulative 3.34 GPA while the Cowboys tallied an average 3.19 team GPA. The CSCAA selected a record 762 programs for the distinction.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

