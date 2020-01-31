Wyoming swim and diving teams earn Scholar All-America Team honors

-
The University of Wyoming's swimming and diving teams were both named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America's Scholar All-America Team, the organization announced on Thursday.
Wyoming's women earned a cumulative 3.34 GPA while the Cowboys tallied an average 3.19 team GPA. The CSCAA selected a record 762 programs for the distinction.
