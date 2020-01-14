Wyoming swimmers Brayden Love, Katelyn Blattner win weekly honors

University of Wyoming juniors Brayden Love and Katelyn Blattner were both named conference swimmers of the week on Tuesday.

Love received the Western Athletic Conference honor after winning both the 100 butterfly (48.24 seconds) and 200 butterfly (1:49.60) in the Cowboys' dual against Denver University over the weekend. Love also swam on the team's 200 medley relay team that placed second.

Blattner earned Mountain West honors after winning both the 100 back (57.21) and the 200 back (2:02.99) and swimming the opening leg on the Cowgirls' winning 400 freestyle relay team.

