Wyoming teams finish fourth at Mountain West cross country championships

LARAMIE – Steve Prefontaine didn’t run against the clock.

“I run to see who has the most guts,” the iconic American long-distance runner famously said.

Katelyn Mitchem summoned her inner “Pre” during the Mountain West women’s cross country championships on Friday at Jacoby Golf Course.

The Wyoming senior broke away from the pack early, led for the majority of the race and finished the 6K fifth overall with a time of 19 minutes, 52.5 seconds.

No. 2 New Mexico, which had four of the top six finishers, won its 15th consecutive MW title with a dominant team score of 24.

The Cowgirls (110) finished fourth in the 11-team conference championship event behind No. 20 Colorado State (61) and Utah State (99).

“It’s really special,” Mitchem said of her gutsy performance on UW’s home course. “I see a lot of my old teammates here and so many people supporting us. I think it’s really special to get to experience that because that’s not something most people who go to Wyoming even experience because we don’t host meets like that.”

Mitchem had planned to hang at the back of the lead pack and then make a late push. Those pre-race plans were canceled when she found herself alone in front after a fast start.

“I know I can handle the elevation and I’m not going to be hurting going out that hard,” Mitchem said. “I honestly like running alone, it’s kind of more relaxing. So I was like, I’m just going to go out and if they catch me, I’m just going to hold out for 3 or 4K.”

Mitchem had about a seven-second lead after the first lap, but eventually the pack of Lobos chased her down.

New Mexico’s Amelia Mazza-Downie won her second consecutive individual MW title with a time of 19:39.30.

“Katelyn, she is starting to get confidence that she hasn’t had before and it’s really showing in how she manages her races,” UW head coach Scott Dahlberg said. “She put herself in that position because she really felt she could just push and try to string it along. That made it a different race than probably most people expected, but the fact that she was able to maintain once a small group caught her and continue to push and get the best race out of herself was a great accomplishment.

“She mixed it up with some really, really good girls.”

Sophomore Leah Christians (20:31.70) finished 19th and freshman Madelyn Blazo (20:44.30) was 26th for the Cowgirls. Sophomore Abigail Whitman, who normally finishes among the top three on the team, had to step off the course to get sick and finished 57th, otherwise UW would have scored even higher.

“The women ran extremely well,” Dahlberg said. “They gritted out a very tough race, put themselves in great positions.”

The Cowboys also finished fourth with a score of 122 behind No. 5 Air Force (20), No. 28 Colorado State (47) and No. 24 Utah State (74).

Jacob White, a freshman coming off a couple of disappointing races, emptied the tank and finished fifth overall in the men’s 8K final with a time of 23:42.10.

Air Force’s Sean Maison (23:37.8), Ryan Johnson (23:38.8) and Ethan Marshall (23:40.9) finished 1-2-3 to give the Falcons their third consecutive MW team title.

“My goal was just to hang on. This race is just such a big deal to me because I haven’t been seeing success the past two races,” White said after his breakout performance. “I trust Scott with my life and he said our training would take care of us. So I trusted my training, trusted in God.”

The crowd, which included MW commissioner Craig Thompson and UW’s freshly minted conference championship soccer team, helped the Cowgirls and Cowboys push themselves down the stretch at 7,220 feet.

“I always run better when my family is around, when people I know are around cheering from the sideline,” White said. “I feel them out them with me and I don’t feel so alone. …

“The tank is empty.”