The University of Wyoming tennis team's impressive season came to a disappointing end Thursday when the Cowgirls lost to San Jose State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championships in Las Vegas.

UW won the MW regular-season title and entered the weekend as the No. 1 seed, but lost 4-2 to the No. 8 seed Spartans.

The Cowgirls started strong by winning two of three doubles matches to take a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, however, as San Jose State won four of the first five singles matches to seal the upset. UW's Noesjka Brink won in straight sets at No. 4 singles for the Cowgirls' only victory.

Wyoming (14-10) entered the match ranked No. 70 in the country.