Wyoming tennis team heads to Casper to take on Montana State for fall dual

The University of Wyoming tennis team concludes its fall season Friday with an outreach dual against Montana State at the 307 Tennis Club in Casper. The match between the Cowgirls and the Bobcats is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
“We wanted to go to Casper because we had been there before for an outreach event and we had a big crowd there last time we were there and I wanted to get the girls out to see the rest of the state,” UW head coach Dean Clower said in a release. “We have some of the best fans and great fan support for tennis here in Wyoming. A lot of the fans that come down to our matches are from Casper, so why not go up to them for a match.”
UW competed at the ITA Regional Championships in Las Vegas last week. Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender both made it to the quarterfinals of the event in singles’ play, while the doubles team of Zehender and Ana Fernandez also advanced to the quarterfinals.
Friday's dual will be the final event of the fall for the Cowgirls.