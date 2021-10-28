 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW TENNIS

Wyoming tennis team heads to Casper to take on Montana State for fall dual

  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Wyoming tennis team concludes its fall season Friday with an outreach dual against Montana State at the 307 Tennis Club in Casper. The match between the Cowgirls and the Bobcats is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

“We wanted to go to Casper because we had been there before for an outreach event and we had a big crowd there last time we were there and I wanted to get the girls out to see the rest of the state,” UW head coach Dean Clower said in a release. “We have some of the best fans and great fan support for tennis here in Wyoming. A lot of the fans that come down to our matches are from Casper, so why not go up to them for a match.”

UW competed at the ITA Regional Championships in Las Vegas last week. Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender both made it to the quarterfinals of the event in singles’ play, while the doubles team of Zehender and Ana Fernandez also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Friday's dual will be the final event of the fall for the Cowgirls.

Clower 2021 headshot

Clower
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News