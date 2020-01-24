Wyoming track and field signs eight, including three from Laramie

The University of Wyoming track and field team signed eight student-athletes on Friday during the early signing period. The list included Abigail Whitman, Aubry Sanchez and Emmy Johnson from Laramie.

Whitman won the Class 4A state cross country championship this past fall and won state titles in the 800-meter run as both a sophomore and junior. Sanchez is the defending indoor state champion in the pole vault and placed second in the event during the outdoor season last year. Johnson is a three-time state outdoor champion, winning titles in the 100 and 300 hurdles as a sophomore and the 400 as a junior.