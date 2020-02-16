You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming track and field teams have solid showings at Texas Tech Shootout
UW TRACK & FIELD

Through two days at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock, Texas, the University of Wyoming men's and women's track and field teams had several top-10 finishes to go along with some personal bests.

Freshman Samuel Schneider (Saratoga) finished second in the open high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4.75 inches, with freshman Hunter Brown (Natrona County) placing fourth with a 6-02.75 and sophomore Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) tying for eighth with a 6-02.75.

Brown also was seventh in the open long jump with a 22-11.75 and junior Alec Richardson placing 11th with a personal-best mark of 22-07.25. Junior William Nolan (Cheyenne South) placed 10th in the long jump (21-06.25).

Kirk Unland was seventh in the weight throw while Colton Paller and Mikey DeRock finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the shot put.

For the Cowgirls, Addison Henry was eighth in the shot put and 10th in the weight throw; Shayla Howell was seventh in the long jump and Anissa Warner (Powell) tied for 10th in the high jump with a personal-best mark of 5-05.25.

On the track, Jasmyne Cooper was fourth in the 600 and fifth in the 800 while Julia Kay O'Neill (Powell) placed ninth in the 600.

Samuel Schneider

Schneider
