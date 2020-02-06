Wyoming track and field teams head to Colorado for Mountain Lion Invite

The University of Wyoming track and field teams return to action this weekend at the Mountain Lion Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Cowboys enter the meet with two athletes atop the Mountain West in their respective events as Kirk Unland leads the way in the weight throw with a toss of 62 feet, 7.75 inches and Harry Ewing has the fastest mark in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds.