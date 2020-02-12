You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming track & field teams are ready for busy weekend
UW TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming track & field teams are ready for busy weekend

The University of Wyoming track & field teams will compete in two meets this weekend, with the distance runners heading to the Husky Invite in Seattle, Washington, while the rest of the team will be at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock, Texas.

Two Cowboys and one Cowgirl head into the weekend leading the Mountain West in their respective events. For the Cowboys, Harry Ewing has the best time in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds and Kirk Unland has the top mark in the weight throw of 62 feet, 7.75 inches. For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell tops the conference in the long jump with a leap of 20-04.5.

