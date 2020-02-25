Wyoming track & field teams head to Mountain West Indoor Championships

The University of Wyoming indoor track and field teams head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, this weekend to compete in the Mountain West Indoor Championships.
The Cowboys enter the meet with two athletes setting the pace in their respective events as junior Harry Ewing has the fastest time in the 3,000-meter run with an 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds and junior Kirk Unland tops the weight throw with a toss of 62 feet, 7.75 inches.
Also in the top 5 for the Cowboys are senior Michael Downey (No. 3 in the 3,000), junior William Nolan (No. 4 in the long jump) and freshman Bryson Engebretson (No. 4 in the heptathlon).
For the Cowgirls, sophomore Shayla Howell leads the MW in the long jump with a leap of 20-04.5 and junior Addison Henry is No. 5 in the shot put.