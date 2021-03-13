 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball drops five-set match at Fresno State late Friday
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball drops five-set match at Fresno State late Friday

The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened a two-game series at Fresno State on Friday night with a 3-2 defeat (19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 15-10).

KC McMahon led the Cowgirls' offensive attack with 19 kills, while Hailey Zuroske added 13, Naya Shime (Riverton) 11 and Jackie McBride nine. Zuroske also had 12 digs and McBride finished with three blocks.

Abby Olsen recorded 46 assists for UW (7-4 Mountain West) and Erika Jones finished with 24 digs.

Following another game at Fresno State on Saturday, the Cowgirls were scheduled to return home to face Nevada next Saturday.

