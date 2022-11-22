Wyoming volleyball elevates Kaylee Prigge to head coach position

Kaylee Prigge, who spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Wyoming, was named the program's head coach on Tuesday, replacing Chad Callihan.

Prigge has been with the Cowgirls the past four seasons, serving as the team's recruiting coordinator the past three years.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of Kaylee Prigge as our new head coach for Cowgirl Volleyball,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said in a release.

Prigge replaces Chad Callihan, who just completed his 10th season leading the Cowgirls. Callihan leaves as the winningest coach in program history and led UW to three postseason berths (2017-19 National Invitation Volleyball Championships). Wyoming finished 10-20 this season, going 6-12 in Mountain West play.