Wyoming volleyball ends season with five-set loss to San Jose State
UW VOLLEYBALL

The University of Wyoming volleyball team suffered a five-set home loss (25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12) to San Jose State on Saturday in its final match of the abbreviated spring season.

The Cowgirls (8-6 Mountain West) had three players finish with double-digit kills, with Hailey Zuroske leading the way with 15, KC McMahon adding 13 and Naya Shime (Riverton) finishing with 10. Shime and fellow freshman Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) had four blocks apiece to lead UW. Setter Abby Olsen had 35 assists.

Naya Shime headshot

Shime
