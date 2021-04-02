 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball falls to UNLV in straight sets
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball falls to UNLV in straight sets

  • Updated
The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped its final road match of the season Thursday, losing in straight sets at UNLV (25-19, 25-12, 25-21).

Faith Waitsman led the Cowgirls (8-5 Mountain West) with 11 kills while Naya Shime (Riverton) added seven and Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) five. Abby Olsen had 25 assists and Kaitlyn Gehler 11 digs for UW.

The Cowgirls close the abbreviated spring season Saturday when they host San Jose State. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

