UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball loses 3-2 at Utah State in final match of season

The season came to a tough end for the University of Wyoming volleyball team on Saturday with a 3-2 (24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8) loss to Utah State in Logan, Utah.

The Cowgirls (16-14, 8-10 Mountain West) failed to finish in the top six of the conference standings, which kept them out of next week's MW Tournament.

KC McMahon had 18 kills to lead UW, with Faith Waitsman adding 11 and Jackie McBride 10. McBride finished her collegiate career ninth on UW's all-time list with 1,085 kills.

Also for the Cowgirls, Abby Olsen (26) and Payton Chamberlain (24) combined for 50 assists and Hailey Zuroskie had 22 digs.

Jackie McBride headshot 2021

McBride
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

