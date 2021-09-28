 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets at Colorado State
Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets at Colorado State

The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped its third consecutive match Tuesday night, losing in straight sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-22) to rival Colorado State in Fort Collins.

The Cowgirls (8-7, 0-3 Mountain West) hit just .147 in the match and didn't have a player record double-digit kills. KC McMahon led UW with nine kills, with Jackie McBride and Naya Shime (Riverton) adding eight apiece.

Payton Chamberlain finished with 18 assists while Hailey Zuroske had nine digs.

The Cowgirls play at Fresno State on Saturday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

