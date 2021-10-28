 Skip to main content
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets at New Mexico on Thursday

The University of Wyoming volleyball team was unable to generate any offense Thursday and suffered a 3-0 loss (25-11, 25-23, 25-19) at New Mexico on Thursday.

The Cowgirls (13-10, 5-6 Mountain West) had just one player finish with double-digit kills as sophomore Naya Shime (Riverton) recorded 10. Hailey Zuroske added seven while Erika Jones finished with 19 digs and Abby Olsen had 22 assists.

UW will look to get back on track Saturday when they play at Air Force.

Naya Shime headshot

Shime
