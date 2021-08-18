 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball picked 4th in Mountain West preseason poll
Wyoming volleyball picked 4th in Mountain West preseason poll

The Wyoming Cowgirls were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll Wednesday as selected by the league's head coaches. In addition, senior middle blocker Jackie McBride was named to the preseason All-MW team.

The Cowgirls are coming off an 8-6 conference-only season this past spring.

Returning champ UNLV was selected first with 98 points and eight first-place votes, followed by Boise State (90, 2), Colorado State (80, 1) and UW (69).

McBride is coming off a season in which she became just the eighth MW player, and second Cowgirl (Erin Kirby, 2011-14) to earn All-MW honors four consecutive years.

The Cowgirls open the regular season Aug. 27-28 when they host the Rumble In the Rockies.

McBride
