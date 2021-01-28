 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball picked to finish 3rd in MW; Cowgirls' McBride named to All-MW preseason team
Wyoming volleyball picked to finish 3rd in MW; Cowgirls' McBride named to All-MW preseason team

University of Wyoming senior Jackie McBride was named to the preseason Mountain West All-Conference volleyball team on Thursday, while the Cowgirls were picked to finish third in the league.

McBride, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, has been an All-MW selection each of the past three years for UW. The Aurora, Colorado, native led the Cowgirls with 150 blocks and was second on the team with 310 kills last season.

McBride is one of seven returners from a Wyoming squad that finished 22-9 and advanced to the National Invitation Volleyball Championship for the third consecutive season. The Cowgirls swept Northwestern State in the first round to record their first postseason victory since 1988.

UW begins its abbreviated season Feb. 5-6 at Utah State before returning home to face New Mexico on Feb. 12-13. The Cowgirls are scheduled to play 16 MW matches.

Jackie McBride

McBride
