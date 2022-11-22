Wyoming volleyball players Corin Carruth, Hailey Zuroske earn academic honors

University of Wyoming volleyball players Corin Carruth and Hailey Zuroske were both named to the College Sports Communication Academic All-District team on Tuesday.

Carruth, a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter, has a perfect 4.0 GPA in elementary education during her Cowgirls career. The former Kelly Walsh standout was third on the team this season with 2.55 kills per set and also averaged 1.55 digs per set.

Zuroske, a 6-0 senior libero, has a 3.73 GPA in professional pharmacy. Zuroske led UW and was fourth in the Mountain West with 3.68 digs per set and also led the team with 29 service aces.

To be considered for the CSC All-District team a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be either a starter or a key reserve.