Wyoming volleyball posts back-to-back sweeps of Siena at Rumble in the Rockies

After the University of Wyoming volleyball teams opened the regular season with a 3-0 loss (25-17, 25-19, 26-24) to Saint Mary's on Friday at the Rumble in the Rockies in Laramie, the Cowgirls bounced back with back-to-back shutouts of Siena on Friday night and Saturday morning.

In the two wins, Cowgirls' sophomore Naya Shime (Riverton) had a combined 16 kills and freshman Teresa Garza had 15. Shime, who also had seven kills in the loss to Saint Mary's, also added three blocks and five digs in Friday's win.

Sophomore Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) had seven kills and 3 blocks on Saturday and freshman setter Payton Chamberlain had 46 total assists in the three matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.