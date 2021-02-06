Wyoming volleyball rallies for season-opening 3-2 victory at Utah State

The University of Wyoming volleyball team rallied to defeat Utah State 3-2 (27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10) in the season-opening match for both teams Friday in Logan, Utah.
KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with 15 kills while Jackie McBride added 11. Faith Waitsman had nine kills and 12 blocks, Kyra Slavik had 40 assists and 10 digs, Erika Jones 15 digs and freshman Naya Shime (Riverton) six kills and nine blocks.
Former Natrona County standout Grace DuBay had a match-high 18 digs for the Aggies.
