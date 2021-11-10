 Skip to main content
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball rallies to defeat Colorado State in five sets

The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped the first two sets to rival Colorado State before rallying for a five-set victory (22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-9) on Tuesday night in Laramie.

Naya Shime (Riverton) had 21 kills to lead the Cowgirls (15-12, 7-8 Mountain West), with KC McMahon adding 15 and Jackie McBride 10. Setters Abby Olsen (36) and Payton Chamberlain (20) combined for 56 assists; and Erika Jones (19), Olsen (11) and Hailey Zuroske (10) combined for 40 digs.

UW hosts Fresno State on Thursday on Senior Night for Olsen, McBride, Kaitlyn Gehler, Kyra Slavik and Faith Waltsman.

Naya Shime headshot

Shime
