Wyoming volleyball sweeps New Mexico for fourth consecutive victory
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball sweeps New Mexico for fourth consecutive victory

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match Saturday night with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 26-24) sweep of New Mexico at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Naya Shime (Riverton) led the Cowgirls at the net with 18 kills while Jackie McBride had 11 kills to give her 1,000 for her UW career.

Setter Abby Olsen tallied 35 assists and 13 digs, while Erika Jones (14) and Kaitlyn Gehler (11) combined for 25 digs.

The Cowgirls (8-4, 4-4 Mountain West) play at UNLV on Thursday.

Jackie McBride headshot 2021

McBride
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

