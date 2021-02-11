 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball takes on New Mexico in home opener
Wyoming volleyball takes on New Mexico in home opener

The University of Wyoming volleyball will look to remain perfect on the season when it hosts New Mexico for a two-match Mountain West series this weekend.

The Cowgirls (2-0 MW) opened the shortened spring season last week with a sweep of Utah State. Junior KC McMahon led UW with 21 kills against the Aggies, while senior Jackie McBride added 17. Senior Faith Waitsman had 16 total blocks, including 13 in Friday's victory, and leads the MW with 2.0 blocks per set. Freshman Naya Shime (Riverton) averaged 1.25 blocks per set and McBride 1.13. Sophomore setter Kyra Slavik is averaging 8.9 assists per set.

Friday's match is set to start at 6 p.m. at the UniWyo Sports Complex, with Saturday's match scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.

