Wyoming volleyball tops Colorado State in four sets
The Wyoming volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 home victory (27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22) over rival Colorado State on Saturday night.

The Cowgirls (5-3 Mountain West) got a career-high 20 kills from sophomore Emersen Cyza and three other players also notched double-figure kills. KC McMahon had 13, Jackie McBride added 12 kills and a match-high eight blocks and Hailey Zuroskie had 10 kills and 13 digs. Abby Olsen had 43 assists and Erika Jones added 19 digs.

UW continues its homestand next week when it hosts San Diego State.

