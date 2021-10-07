Wyoming volleyball wins five-set thriller at San Jose State for first MW victory

The University of Wyoming volleyball earned its first Mountain West victory of the season Thursday with a 3-2 (25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14) win at San Jose State.

The Cowgirls (9-8, 1-4 MW) faced match point in the fifth set, but scored the final three points on a kill from KC McMahon, an Erika Jones ace and a San Jose State error to end their four-game skid.

UW had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by McMahon with 22. Naya Shime (Riverton) added 15 kills and three blocks, and Hailey Zuroske 11 kills and 13 digs. Setter Abby Olsen set career highs in both assists (51) and digs (15), and Jones (12) and Zoee Smith (11) combined for 23 digs.

The Cowgirls remain on the road as they face Nevada on Saturday in Reno, Nevada.

