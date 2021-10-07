 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball wins five-set thriller at San Jose State for first MW victory
  • Updated
The University of Wyoming volleyball earned its first Mountain West victory of the season Thursday with a 3-2 (25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14) win at San Jose State.

The Cowgirls (9-8, 1-4 MW) faced match point in the fifth set, but scored the final three points on a kill from KC McMahon, an Erika Jones ace and a San Jose State error to end their four-game skid.

UW had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by McMahon with 22. Naya Shime (Riverton) added 15 kills and three blocks, and Hailey Zuroske 11 kills and 13 digs. Setter Abby Olsen set career highs in both assists (51) and digs (15), and Jones (12) and Zoee Smith (11) combined for 23 digs.

The Cowgirls remain on the road as they face Nevada on Saturday in Reno, Nevada.

Abby Olsen 2021 headshot

Olsen
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

