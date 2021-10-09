 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball wins second consecutive match with sweep of Fresno State
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball wins second consecutive match with sweep of Fresno State

  Updated
The University of Wyoming volleyball team earned a road sweep of Fresno State on Saturday for its second consecutive victory.

The Cowgirls (10-8, 2-4 Mountain West), who were coming off a 3-2 victory at San Jose State on Thursday, defeated the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-14, 25-22.

Naya Shime (Riverton) led UW with 16 kills, with Hailey Zuroske adding 13 and KC McMahon 12. Abby Olsen had 42 assists and 13 digs and Erika Jones 22 digs.

The Cowgirls return home this week to face Air Force on Thursday in Laramie.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

