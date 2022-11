The University of Wyoming's Tierney Barlow was honored as the Mountain West volleyball Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Colorado Springs, Colorado, finished the season with 160 kills (2.13 kills per set) and a .379 hitting percentage. Barlow also was named to the MW's honorable mention team.

UNLV junior outside hitter Isabel Martin was selected as the Player of the Year while UNLV senior setter Jhenna Gabriel was the Newcomer of the Year.