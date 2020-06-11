Wyoming weighing 'playbook' of attendance models for football games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE — There’s still time before final decisions have to be made about the college football season, but the calendar is shrinking.

Meanwhile, programs nationwide continue to wrestle with what attendance may look like inside their stadiums this fall should a season happen. The University of Wyoming is planning for just about every scenario amid the coronavirus outbreak, so it was only fitting that UW athletic director Tom Burman used a football term to describe how the school is trying to prepare for whatever the pandemic may throw at the Cowboys between now and Sept. 5.

That’s when UW is scheduled to open its season at home against Weber State.

“We have kind of a playbook I guess is how I would describe it with all kinds of different options,” Burman said. “The good, the bad and the ugly.”

The best-case scenario for every program would be to fill its respective stadium to full capacity in order to maximize revenue, but with most states still reporting new cases of the novel coronavirus almost daily, Burman acknowledged that’s far-fetched, at least to start the season. Burman said the athletic department is looking at models that would allow capacity ranging anywhere from 20 percent to 75 percent at War Memorial Stadium, which seats 29,181 fans.