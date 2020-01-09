Wyoming women's golf announces singing class led by Lander's Stoinski

-
The University of Wyoming women's golf team announced its signing class on Thursday morning. Among the three announced additions to the Cowgirl golf team was Lander senor Rachel Stoinski, who signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career in Laramie last month.
Stoinski, a two-time team captain for the Tigers, won every meet she competed in during the 2019 season. She helped Lander win the Class 3A state title while also winning an individual state championship in the fall by 15 strokes.
Brady Oltmans
High School Sports Reporter
Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.
