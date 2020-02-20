Wyoming women's swimming & diving sits 3rd after Day 1 of MW Championships

The University of Wyoming women's swimming and diving team was in third place after the opening day of the 2020 Mountain West Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the pool, the Cowgirls' 800 freestyle relay team finished in fifth place and the 200 medley relay team placed eighth.

Karla Contreras finished seventh in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 296.65 in the finals while Melissa Mirafuentes won the consolation finals in the event with a combined score of 314.55. Mirafuentes, who had a 256.75 in the prelims and failed to make the A finals, would have place second in the A finals with her final-round score.

In the 500 free prelims on Thursday, UW's Katelyn Blattner posted a time of 4:49.53 to lead the way and Lainee Jones was fifth with a 4:51.81.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.