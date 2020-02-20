You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming women's swimming & diving sits 3rd after Day 1 of MW Championships
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Wyoming women's swimming & diving sits 3rd after Day 1 of MW Championships

The University of Wyoming women's swimming and diving team was in third place after the opening day of the 2020 Mountain West Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

In the pool, the Cowgirls' 800 freestyle relay team finished in fifth place and the 200 medley relay team placed eighth.

Karla Contreras finished seventh in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 296.65 in the finals while Melissa Mirafuentes won the consolation finals in the event with a combined score of 314.55. Mirafuentes, who had a 256.75 in the prelims and failed to make the A finals, would have place second in the A finals with her final-round score.

In the 500 free prelims on Thursday, UW's Katelyn Blattner posted a time of 4:49.53 to lead the way and Lainee Jones was fifth with a 4:51.81.

