Wyoming women's basketball, volleyball programs pause activities because of COVID-related issues
UW ATHLETICS

Wyoming women's basketball, volleyball programs pause activities because of COVID-related issues

UW volleyball

Wyoming head volleyball coach Chad Callihan, center, talks to his players during a timeout in a match last season. The school's volleyball and women's basketball programs have paused team activities because of coronavirus-related issues.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Women's basketball and volleyball are the latest teams at the University of Wyoming to pause athletic-related activities because of coronavirus-related issues.

The school announced Tuesday one volleyball player and one member of the women's basketball coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19. It didn't meet the threshold needed for the university to take action, but because of close contact during team practices, UW's athletic department issued the pause.

Members of both programs are in quarantine, the school said in a news release.

The pauses in women's basketball and volleyball now make it six athletic programs at UW that have had to take similar action at one point for the same reasons. The men's basketball program temporarily halted team-related activities earlier this month out of an abundance of caution after one player tested positive.

