Wyoming women's soccer team finishes road trip with draw at Montana

The Wyoming Cowgirls ended a two-game losing streak with a 2-all draw against Montana on Thursday in Missoula, Montana.
Senior Faith Joiner gave the Cowgirls (0-2-1) an early lead with a goal in the 44th minute off an assist from Alyssa Glover. Joiner then doubled the lead at the 54-minute mark off an assist from Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs).
The Grizzlies (0-1-2) got goals in the 67th and 80th minutes to earn the tie.
Miyuki Schoyen had four saves in goal for UW, which hosts North Dakota on Sunday in its home opener.