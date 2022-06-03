Wyoming wrestler Job Greenwood wins Greco-Roman title at U23 World Team Trials

The University of Wyoming's Job Greenwood punched his ticket to the 2022 U23 World Championships on Friday night.

At the U23 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio, the junior won the 67kg Greco-Roman championship to advance to the World Championships on Oct. 17-23 in Spain.

Greenwood, who entered the tournament unseeded, upset No. 2 seed Aundre Beatty of Marian University 9-6 in the quarterfinals and Utah Valley's Sam Edelblute 8-0 in the semifinals to advance to the best-of-three championship match.

Wisconsin-Parkside's Cayden Henschel won the first match 8-7, but Greenwood rallied for a 6-5 decision in the second match and then earned a 10-0 shutout to win the title.

