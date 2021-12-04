Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan wins title at Cliff Keen Invite in Vegas

The University of Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan completed a perfect weekend by winning the championship at the prestigious Cliff Keen Invite on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The junior went 6-0 at 184 pounds, including victories over No. 2 seed Patrick Brucki of Michigan in the semifinals and No. 3 seed Eric Schultz of Nebraska in the championship match.

Buchanan is the first UW wrestler to win a title at the Cliff Keen since Shane Onufer and Joe LeBlanc both won in 2001.

“Obviously, Stephen was great," UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. "Nothing he does surprises me. I just hope he sees how good he can be.”

In addition to Buchanan's title, redshirt senior Jacob Wright finished third at 157, senior Tate Samuelson was fourth at 184, junior Jake Svihell placed sixth at 125 and redshirt senior Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) was seventh at 174.

As a team, the Cowboys finished in a tie for fourth with Northwestern with 91.5 points. Nebraska won the team title with 125 points.

"We saw some good performances today," Branch said. "Jacob really stood out and showed us a lot of really good things.

"The team result was all right, but this isn’t the time to pat ourselves on the back, this is the time to look at how we can improve and get better.”

Next up for UW is a home dual against No. 5 Oklahoma State on Dec. 17.

