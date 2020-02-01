You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestlers beat Oregon State with last-match win
Wyoming senior Dewey Krueger scored an 8-3 decision victory in the final match of the Cowboys' Friday night dual with Oregon State, lifting the Pokes to an 18-13 win in Corvallis, Oregon. The Cowboys have now won three consecutive duals.

No. 11 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan), No. 8 Montorie Bridges, No. 18 Brian Andrews, No. 23 Stephen Buchanan and No. 29 Tate Samuelson also earned wins in the dual. Wyoming freshman and Thunder Basin graduate Trevor Jeffries pushed No. 25 Grant Willits but ultimately fell by a 12-10 decision.

Wyoming returns to Laramie to host Fresno State for a Thursday dual at UniWyo Sports Complex.

