Wyoming wrestlers host Northern Colorado in final home dual
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestlers host Northern Colorado in final home dual

The University of Wyoming wrestling team closes its home season Sunday when the Cowboys welcome Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex for Senior Day. It will be the final home dual for UW seniors Dewey Krueger (157 pounds) and Doyle Trout (125).

The Cowboys (7-9) will be looking to snap a two-match losing streak after dropping duals to Fresno State and No. 7 Oklahoma State last weekend.

Four Cowboys enter the dual ranked in the Top 20, led by sophomore Montorie Bridges (26-5), No. 8 at 133. Also in the Top 20 for UW are sophomore Hayden Hastings (No. 11 at 174), junior Brian Andrews (No. 18 at heavyweight) and freshman Stephen Buchanan (No. 19 at 197).

Dewey Krueger

Krueger
