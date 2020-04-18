Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges, Brian Andrews earn All-America honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

University of Wyoming junior wrestlers Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews were selected as 2020 Division I All-Americans on Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Bridges, who competed at 133 pounds for the Cowboys this past season, was a first-team selection while Andrews, a heavyweight, was named to the honorable mention team.

Bridges, who also earned All-American status in 2018 as a freshman, qualified for his third NCAA Championships this season and was slated to be the No. 8 seed at the NCAA Championships. He placed third place at the Big 12 Championships and led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record this season.

Bridges notched six ranked victories this season, five of which, coming against top-20 opponents and went 15-3 in dual competition for the Pokes in 2019-20. Bridges placed second at both the Cowboy Open and the Cliff Keen Invite and was one of three Cowboy champions at the Reno Tournament of Champions.