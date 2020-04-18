You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges, Brian Andrews earn All-America honors
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges, Brian Andrews earn All-America honors

{{featured_button_text}}
UW Wrestling

Wyoming's Montorie Bridges wrestles South Dakota State's Rylee Molitor during their dual on Feb. 10, 2019 at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

University of Wyoming junior wrestlers Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews were selected as 2020 Division I All-Americans on Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Bridges, who competed at 133 pounds for the Cowboys this past season, was a first-team selection while Andrews, a heavyweight, was named to the honorable mention team.

Bridges, who also earned All-American status in 2018 as a freshman, qualified for his third NCAA Championships this season and was slated to be the No. 8 seed at the NCAA Championships. He placed third place at the Big 12 Championships and led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record this season.

Bridges notched six ranked victories this season, five of which, coming against top-20 opponents and went 15-3 in dual competition for the Pokes in 2019-20. Bridges placed second at both the Cowboy Open and the Cliff Keen Invite and was one of three Cowboy champions at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Andrews, who became just the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 Championship since UW joined the league, qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships and was slated to be the No. 13 seed at the tournament. Andrews, who posted an overall record of 30-7 on the year, went 4-0 at the Big 12s and upset three ranked opponents on his way to the title, defeating the top seed and the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds.

The duo becomes the 13th and 14th Cowboys under head coach Mark Branch to earn All-American status and 36th and 37th overall in program history.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News