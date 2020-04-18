Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges, Brian Andrews earn All-America honors

University of Wyoming junior wrestlers Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews were selected as 2020 Division I All-Americans on Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Bridges, who competed at 133 pounds for the Cowboys this past season, was a first-team selection while Andrews, a heavyweight, was named to the honorable mention team.
Bridges, who also earned All-American status in 2018 as a freshman, qualified for his third NCAA Championships this season and was slated to be the No. 8 seed at the NCAA Championships. He placed third place at the Big 12 Championships and led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record this season.
Bridges notched six ranked victories this season, five of which, coming against top-20 opponents and went 15-3 in dual competition for the Pokes in 2019-20. Bridges placed second at both the Cowboy Open and the Cliff Keen Invite and was one of three Cowboy champions at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Andrews, who became just the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 Championship since UW joined the league, qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships and was slated to be the No. 13 seed at the tournament. Andrews, who posted an overall record of 30-7 on the year, went 4-0 at the Big 12s and upset three ranked opponents on his way to the title, defeating the top seed and the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds.
The duo becomes the 13th and 14th Cowboys under head coach Mark Branch to earn All-American status and 36th and 37th overall in program history.
