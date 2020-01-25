You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming wrestlers pin Cal State Bakersfield in home opener
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestlers pin Cal State Bakersfield in home opener

The University of Wyoming put on a show in its first home dual of the season Friday as it routed Cal State Bakersfield 34-3.

The Cowboys won nine of 10 matches on the night, including five bonus-point victories. Wrestling at 174 pounds, No. 10 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) earned a pinfall late in the first period to get things started.

Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197) and 18th-ranked heavyweight Brian Andrews followed with major decisions. Trevor Jeffries (Gillette) capped the Cowboys' bonus-point barrage with a 13-2 major decision at 141.

Wyoming goes to Green River on Sunday for a "home" match against Utah Valley.

Hayden Hastings

Hastings
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

