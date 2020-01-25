Wyoming wrestlers pin Cal State Bakersfield in home opener

The University of Wyoming put on a show in its first home dual of the season Friday as it routed Cal State Bakersfield 34-3.

The Cowboys won nine of 10 matches on the night, including five bonus-point victories. Wrestling at 174 pounds, No. 10 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) earned a pinfall late in the first period to get things started.

Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197) and 18th-ranked heavyweight Brian Andrews followed with major decisions. Trevor Jeffries (Gillette) capped the Cowboys' bonus-point barrage with a 13-2 major decision at 141.

Wyoming goes to Green River on Sunday for a "home" match against Utah Valley.

