Wyoming wrestlers upset No. 17 Central Michigan, fall to No. 10 Missouri
UW WRESTLING

The University of Wyoming wrestling team earned its first dual victory of the season, knocking off No. 17 Central Michigan 24-11 in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday. No. 10 Missouri handed the Cowboys a 29-3 defeat later in the night.

Competing at 174 pounds, Sheridan native Hayden Hastings was the only UW wrestler to finish 2-0. The redshirt junior won a 9-3 decision over CMU's Jake Lowell and a 6-1 decision over Missouri's Sean Harman.

Against CMU, 133-pounder Job Greenwood pinned his opponent in 52 seconds to give the Cowboys an early 6-3 lead before CMU pulled ahead 9-6. But No. 17 Jacob Wright earned a 10-4 decision at 157 as the Cowboys took control with five consecutive victories.

Cole Moody won by disqualification at 165, followed by Hastings' win at 174, No. 19 Tate Samuelson's 6-3 decision at 184 and No. 18 Stephen Buchanan's 10-5 decision at 197.

