Wyoming wrestlers win four titles at Cowboy Challenge

The University of Wyoming wrestling team crowned four individual champions Sunday at the Cowboy Challenge in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Sixth-ranked Stephen Buchanan, who upset then-No. 1 Noah Adams of West Virginia last weekend, knocked off Adams (now No. 2) in the 197-pound championship match with an escape and a late takedown for a 6-4 decision.

Sheridan native Hayden Hastings, ranked No. 9 at 174, won the title with an 8-7 decision over No. 7 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State. At 184, No. 17 Tate Samuelson earned a 6-4 decision over No. 7 Dakota Greer of Oklahoma State. No. 17 Jacob Wright got things started for UW with a 3-2 upset of No. 10 Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State in the championship match.

“I’m really proud of our entire team and the way we wrestled today," UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “I think today really helped set the tone for the rest of the season. I’m excited to see that they are starting to believe in themselves and it showed today.”

The Cowboys also got third-place finishes from Darrick Stacey at 125, Jaron Jensen at 149 and Cole Moody at 165.

A select number of Cowboys will be back in action Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to take on wrestlers from Air Force, Northern Colorado and Utah Valley University.

