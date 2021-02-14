 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming wrestlers win four titles at Cowboy Challenge
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestlers win four titles at Cowboy Challenge

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming wrestling team crowned four individual champions Sunday at the Cowboy Challenge in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Sixth-ranked Stephen Buchanan, who upset then-No. 1 Noah Adams of West Virginia last weekend, knocked off Adams (now No. 2) in the 197-pound championship match with an escape and a late takedown for a 6-4 decision.

Sheridan native Hayden Hastings, ranked No. 9 at 174, won the title with an 8-7 decision over No. 7 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State. At 184, No. 17 Tate Samuelson earned a 6-4 decision over No. 7 Dakota Greer of Oklahoma State. No. 17 Jacob Wright got things started for UW with a 3-2 upset of No. 10 Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State in the championship match.

“I’m really proud of our entire team and the way we wrestled today," UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “I think today really helped set the tone for the rest of the season. I’m excited to see that they are starting to believe in themselves and it showed today.”

The Cowboys also got third-place finishes from Darrick Stacey at 125, Jaron Jensen at 149 and Cole Moody at 165.

A select number of Cowboys will be back in action Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to take on wrestlers from Air Force, Northern Colorado and Utah Valley University.

Stephen Buchanan

Buchanan
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 87: No longer Vigen

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News