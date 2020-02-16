Wyoming wrestling closes home season with dual win over Northern Colorado

The University of Wyoming wrestling team finished its home season with a 22-11 dual victory over Northern Colorado on Sunday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Cowboys won six of 10 matches, including bonus-point victories for Cole Moody at 165, Stephen Buchanan at 187 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight. Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 at 133; Hayden Hastings, ranked No. 11 at 174; and senior Dewey Krueger at 157 also earned victories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m happy to come out of here with a win, it was important,” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. " But I’m disappointed a little in the way that we wrestled, we’re still not doing some of the little things right."

The dual was the final home match for Krueger, Mark McConnell and Doyle Trout.

The Cowboys return to the mat Saturday when they wrestle at Big 12 foe West Virginia. They then set their sights on the Big 12 Championships on March 7-8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.