Wyoming wrestling closes home season with dual win over Northern Colorado
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling closes home season with dual win over Northern Colorado

The University of Wyoming wrestling team finished its home season with a 22-11 dual victory over Northern Colorado on Sunday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Cowboys won six of 10 matches, including bonus-point victories for Cole Moody at 165, Stephen Buchanan at 187 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight. Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 at 133; Hayden Hastings, ranked No. 11 at 174; and senior Dewey Krueger at 157 also earned victories.

“I’m happy to come out of here with a win, it was important,” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. " But I’m disappointed a little in the way that we wrestled, we’re still not doing some of the little things right."

The dual was the final home match for Krueger, Mark McConnell and Doyle Trout.

The Cowboys return to the mat Saturday when they wrestle at Big 12 foe West Virginia. They then set their sights on the Big 12 Championships on March 7-8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hayden Hastings

Hastings
