You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming wrestling competes at Big 12 Championships this weekend
View Comments
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling competes at Big 12 Championships this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming wrestlers will try to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships this weekend when they compete in the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys, who finished seventh at last year's meet, enter the weekend with eight wrestlers ranked in the top eight of the Big 12 in their respective weight class.

Junior Montorie Bridges is seeded No. 1 at 133 pounds and brings a 28-5 record into the weekend. Bridges was the runner-up at 133 last year. Stephen Buchanan (25-9) is No. 4 at 197 while both Cole Moody (18-15) at 165 and heavyweight Brian Andrews (26-7) are No. 5 seeds.

Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (20-8) is No. 6 at 174, Tate Samuelson (18-11) at 184 and Dewey Krueger (19-13) at 157 are both 7 seeds and Jaron Jensen (18-14) at 149 is seeded No. 8. Rounding out the Cowboys' lineup is Jake Svihel (13-9) at 125 and Gillette's Trevor Jeffries (19-17) at 141.

Montorie Bridges

Bridges
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News