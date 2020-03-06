Wyoming wrestling competes at Big 12 Championships this weekend

University of Wyoming wrestlers will try to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships this weekend when they compete in the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowboys, who finished seventh at last year's meet, enter the weekend with eight wrestlers ranked in the top eight of the Big 12 in their respective weight class.

Junior Montorie Bridges is seeded No. 1 at 133 pounds and brings a 28-5 record into the weekend. Bridges was the runner-up at 133 last year. Stephen Buchanan (25-9) is No. 4 at 197 while both Cole Moody (18-15) at 165 and heavyweight Brian Andrews (26-7) are No. 5 seeds.

Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (20-8) is No. 6 at 174, Tate Samuelson (18-11) at 184 and Dewey Krueger (19-13) at 157 are both 7 seeds and Jaron Jensen (18-14) at 149 is seeded No. 8. Rounding out the Cowboys' lineup is Jake Svihel (13-9) at 125 and Gillette's Trevor Jeffries (19-17) at 141.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.