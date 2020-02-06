Wyoming wrestling drops dual to Fresno State

The University of Wyoming wrestling team had its three-match winning streak snapped Thursday with a 22-19 loss to Fresno State at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Montorie Bridges, ranked No. 8 at 133 pounds, gave the Cowboys a 19-7 lead with a 4-0 decision, but the Bulldogs got one victory by pinfall and three by decision to get the dual win.

Tate Samuelson earned a major decision at 184 and Stephen Buchanan (197) and Jake Svihel (125) won by forfeit for the only other Wyoming victories.

The Cowboys return to the mat Sunday when they host No. 7 Oklahoma State.

