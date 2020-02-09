Wyoming wrestling drops dual to No. 7 Oklahoma State

No. 7 Oklahoma State won eight of 10 matches to earn a 25-7 victory over Wyoming on Saturday in Laramie.

Oklahoma State won the first eight matches, but Wyoming closed the match with wins by Stephen Buchanan at 197 pounds and Brian Andrews at heavyweight. Buchanan, a freshman, won 8-6 in a back-and-forth match against No. 7 Dakota Geer and Andrews followed with a 15-0 technical fall over Austin Harris.

“For us, this dual was about Stephen Buchanan,” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. "This was an awesome win for him."

The Cowboys (7-9) return to the mat Feb. 16 when they host Northern Colorado in the final home dual of the season.

