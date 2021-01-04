Wyoming wrestling drops season opener to Northern Colorado

The Wyoming wrestling team won the final five matches but couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 24-19 loss to Northern Colorado on Sunday at the UniwWyo Sports Complex.

In the season opener for both teams, the Cowboys fell behind 24-0 before Cole Moody finally got UW on board with a pin at 165 pounds.

No. 15 Hayden Hastings followed with a 5-0 decision at 174 and No. 21 Tate Samuelson earned a 3-1 sudden victory at 184 with a last-second takedown of No. 19 Alan Clothier at 184. No. 18 Stephen Buchanan then posted a 7-2 decision over No. 19 Jacob Seely at 197 and No. 9 Brian Andrews finished the match with a 10-2 major decision over No. 11 Dalton Robertson at heavyweight.

"I was proud of our bigger guys coming back and taking care of their individual matches," UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. "Moody stepping out there after the way the meet started was really big."

The Cowboys return to action Friday with duals against Missouri and Central Michigan in Columbia, Missouri.

